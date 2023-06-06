On June 4th at approximately 11:45 am, deputies located a GMC Yukon, which was reported stolen from the Rawlins area at the Mcdonalds on South Greely Highway. Deputies observed two males and a female exit the vehicle and enter the McDonald’s restaurant. Parties, later identified as James Estrada and Elizabeth Bautista, ran out of the restaurant when deputies came to speak with them. Deputies chased the suspects on foot and apprehended both suspects in the 100 block of Jefferson Rd.
Estrada had active arrest warrants from Platte County, Albany County, and Colorado. Bautista had six warrants out of Laramie County and one from Albany County. Both were arrested and transported to the Laramie County Detention Center.
The third suspect left the scene in the stolen Yukon. Deputies aired the plate number and vehicle description.
From interviews, deputies were able to identify the third suspect as Tony Bowman and were told the vehicle belonged to someone known to the suspects as “A-Dub.”
Less than an hour later, the Cheyenne Police Department contacted the Yukon in the Family Dollar parking lot, 508 Central Ave. Aaron Bagby was in the vehicle when officers arrived. The Cheyenne Police Department arrested Bagby for motor vehicle theft and an active arrest warrant out of Laramie County.
Deputies continued to look for Bowman due to him having an active arrest warrant out of Laramie County and for questioning about his involvement in this situation. At approximately 2:20 pm, deputies located Bowman in the 700 block of Mitchell Court. Bowman was arrested on an active Laramie County arrest warrant.
We want to thank the Cheyenne Police Department and Laramie County Communications Center for their help.