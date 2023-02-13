On Saturday, February 11, 2023, The Laramie County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) was notified by Laramie County School District 2 (LCSD2) of a social media post where a LCSD2 student was holding a firearm.
The investigation has determined the LCSD2 student took a photo of himself and sent it to another student stating, “New gun.”
The receiving student then sent the photo to another student while adding text that, “watch out because (the student) might bring the gun to school.”
LCSO and LCSD2 contacted the student’s parents and the student immediately.
It was determined there was no threat made to the school and there is no threat to public safety.
LCSO and the LCSD2 are still investigating the incident.
LCSO prepared this press release in partnership LCSD2.