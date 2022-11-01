One man was killed and a Laramie County Sheriff's Deputy was wounded in a shootout in the Saddle Ridge neighborhood east of Cheyenne last night. According to the Laramie County Sheriff's office, deputies arrived shortly before 8 PM to serve a warrant in the 6900 block of Horse Soldier Road.
Shots were exchanged. The suspect was killed. A deputy was shot and was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. The Sheriff's office says he is in stable condition.
The names of those involved have not been released. The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the case.