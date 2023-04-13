The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), Air Quality Division has deployed a Mobile Beta Attenuation Monitor (BAM) trailer in Laramie County. The BAM trailer began operation on April 1, 2023, and will be in place for approximately one year.
The Air Quality Division sited a regional population-based location among populated areas at the Willadsen Elementary School, off Harriman Road in Granite, Wyoming in response to citizen concerns about industrial operations and windblown dust.
The BAM trailer will monitor for continuous particulate matter of 10 micrometers or less (PM10), particulate matter of 2.5 micrometers or less (PM2.5), and meteorological parameters. Near real-time data will be provided from this site on https://www.wyvisnet.com
The Air Quality Division plans to host an open house regarding the BAM trailer. Please watch for more information.