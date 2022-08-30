The 2022 Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA 21 Grant) application period is now open. The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is providing $843,660 of grant funding for early replacement of diesel school buses. Eligible buses shall meet the following criteria:
- School buses with diesel engine model years 2004 through 2007.
- The replacement vehicle shall resemble the replaced vehicle in form and function
- The new replacement bus must be powered by an EPA- or CARB-certified, 2021 or newer model year diesel or alternative-fueled engine.
- To be eligible for replacement, the bus must be fully operational and in current, regular service.
- The replaced bus must be disabled (scrapped).
- DEQ will provide a 25% reimbursement of the final purchase price from the pertinent fiscal year Wyoming Department of Education Student Transportation Bus Bids.
Given the intention of the DERA program, priority may be placed upon those applications of districts who intend to replace their buses with alternative fuel configurations. Please indicate whether you intend to replace your buses with propane or CNG configurations.
NOTE: According to Wyoming Statute 21-13-320(g)(i) it states that all reimbursements for transportation have to meet the vehicle replacement schedules set forth by the state. These replacement life cycles are found in Section 6 of the Chapter 20 Rules.