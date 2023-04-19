The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Solid Waste Permitting and Corrective Action Program is hosting three Dead Animal Compost Seminars beginning in two weeks on May 3, 2023 in Moorcroft, May 4, 2023 in Torrington, and May 8, 2023 in Cody. Each seminar will begin at 10:00 a.m. and will conclude before 2:30 p.m.

During each seminar, Caitlin Youngquist with the University of Wyoming Washakie County Extension Office will provide participants with the basics of how to successfully compost whole animals, offal, or viscera. DEQ will also discuss solid waste permitting requirements and funding opportunities for

composting operations. In the afternoon, in-person participants will gain hands-on experience constructing a compost windrow.

Please join us in person to take part in these unique hands-on training opportunities. A virtual option will be available for the classroom portion of each session. Registration is required and lunch will be on your own

for in-person attendees. To register, please visit the DEQ website at https://deq.wyoming.gov/shwd/solid-waste/ and click on Training.

May 3, 2033 in Moorcroft, Wyoming Moorcroft Town Hall, 104 N Big Horn Ave, Moorcroft, WY 82723

May 4, 2023 in Torrington, Wyoming Torrington City Hall, 436 East 22 nd Ave, Torrington, WY 82240

May 8, 2023 in Cody, Wyoming Park County Building, 1002 Sheridan Ave, Cody, WY 82414



If you have questions, please contact Craig McOmie at (307) 473-3487 or Jody Weikart at (307) 777-3501.

Please consider joining us for these training sessions. Registration will open 45 days in advance of each

training session.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternative formats will be made available upon request for individuals with disabilities.