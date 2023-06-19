The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) – Solid Waste Permitting and Corrective Action Program will be celebrating Solid Waste and Recycling Workers Week from June 17-23, 2023. DEQ will spend the week featuring the critical work of those in the solid waste industry.
“Wyoming has over 200 solid waste facilities across the State,” according to Jody Weikart, Solid Waste Permitting and Corrective Action Program Manager. “The solid waste industry does a great job managing more than 600,000 tons of municipal solid waste produced annually in Wyoming. It’s important that their hard work is recognized.”
DEQ invites Wyoming citizens to thank the often-overlooked solid waste and recycling workers in our Wyoming communities during this week. Their work is essential to safeguarding Wyoming’s groundwater and resources for future generations.
To see all the ways DEQ is celebrating Solid Waste and Recycling Workers Week visit https://deq.wyoming.gov/shwd/solid-waste-and-recycling-workers-week/ and follow DEQ on social media.
DEQ also encourages the public and solid waste professionals to join the Solid Waste Permitting and Corrective Action Program during one of their free solid waste training opportunities offered throughout the year. To register for free solid waste training opportunities, please visit the DEQ website at https://deq.wyoming.gov/shwd/solid-waste/ and click on Training.