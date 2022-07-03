Organization helps students become informed citizens, stewards of the land.

Wyoming’s future looks brighter thanks to a generous gift from Devon Energy.

The company recently donated to Wyoming Agriculture in the Classroom (WAIC), an organization providing free curriculum to help develop students’ understanding of the state’s vast resources.

Devon’s contribution will specifically help WAIC train elementary school teachers in workshops focusing on agriculture, minerals and tourism. The educators will then incorporate what they learn into their science and social studies lessons.

“With Devon’s gift, we’re better able to help students understand agriculture’s importance in our community and know where their food comes from.” said WAIC Executive Director Jessie Dafoe. “Agriculture is a driving economic force in Wyoming, and we’re thankful to Devon for supporting our efforts to keep the industry thriving in the next generation.”

Christina Rehkop, Devon’s director of community relations, said Devon is excited about the work WAIC is doing and is proud to further the organization’s efforts.

“WAIC’s vision perfectly aligns with Devon’s values,” Rehkop said. “They imagine a future in which Wyoming’s people truly value the state’s agriculture and natural resources. We sincerely applaud their efforts to engage young people and set Wyoming up for success.”

Revea Smith, a fifth-grade teacher at Wagonwheel Elementary School in Gillette, said attending WAIC’s workshop has inspired new ideas for her classroom.

“I really enjoyed the workshop’s content and relevancy, as well as the balance of technology with hands-on activities,” Smith said. “I’m looking forward to sharing what I’ve learned with my students and witnessing their blossoming appreciation for the agricultural industry.”