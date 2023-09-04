Dildine Elementary’s Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) is hosting the Dildine Dolphins Walkathon Annual Fundraiser from Aug. 25 to Sept. 7 with the grand walkathon event taking place on Sept. 8.

The purpose of the fundraiser is to raise funds for school events, school equipment, classroom supplies and other needed materials to enhance the students learning experience through the school year.

Every Dildine student received a fundraising package with a collection envelope, a donation records sheet, and a prize sheet.

Envelopes with collected donations must be returned to the school by the student on Sept. 7.

Sponsors are welcomed to donate directly to the student being supported or with an electronic transaction.

Sponsors are encouraged to keep their canceled check to receive donation credit for their taxes when applicable.

A donation letter can be provided by the school.

The walkathon will be taking place on Sept. 8 at the Dildine’s Field. The schedule is as follows: