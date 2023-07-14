It's almost time for Dino Day 2023! We hope you're hungry for a ton of dinosaur fun... and food from some of our favorite local food trucks! Nay & Jays and The Flavor Station will be here providing delicious summer snacks and treats from 10 am - 2 pm. Plus, look forward to meeting experts from University of Wyoming Geological Museum, Fossil Butte National Monument, and University of Wyoming Williams Conservatory!
Registration is not required but everyone who registers helps the museum prepare enough materials and activities for the event.
Family Days are generously sponsored by Scheels in Johnstown, CO. Thanks to their support, these events are always free and open to everyone!