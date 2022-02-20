The Director of the Wyoming Department of Corrections has appointed Mr. Paul Martin as Administrator of the Support Services Division effective Tuesday February 22, 2022.
Mr. Martin has been with the Department since 2015 and has held positions as Correctional Industries Manager and Executive Manager. Mr. Martin began his career as a Correctional Officer in Washington State and has held senior management level assignments in private sector corrections and manufacturing as well with the Idaho Department of Corrections. Mr. Martin has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Master’s Degree in Leadership and Management.
Director Shannon commented “We were fortunate to have good competition for the position and Mr. Martin was selected from a group other qualified candidates and I’m confident he will provide the leadership the Division requires going forward.” Mr. Martin commented he would expend all his energies in pursuit of the expectations of the Director, the management team, and those of the staff of the Division and the Department.