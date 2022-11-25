The Laramie County School District 1 Science Department is holding a public review for an elementary textbook adoption for grades K-5.

The LCSD1 Mathematics Department is also holding a public review of secondary mathematics textbooks.

Public and district stakeholders are invited to participate in the adoption process by reviewing the prospective materials.

The textbooks are available for public review and receipt of public comments beginning Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 through Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.

They can be reviewed at the Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. on the second floor from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday.

Materials will also be available for review at the LCSD1 Administration Building, 2810 House Ave. on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the room 352 adjoining hallway.

For more information about the elementary science materials, contact LCSD1 Science Coordinator Julie Calkins at 307-771-2605.

For more information about the secondary mathematics materials, contact LCSD1 Secondary Mathematics Coordinator Amy Kassel at 307-771-2454.