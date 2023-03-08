On Tuesday, February 28 at approximately 11:40 a.m. Cheyenne Police Detectives were involved in a warrant service at the Big Horn Motel located at 2004 East Lincolnway.

The suspect, David Herrera Jr., 22, of Cheyenne, was arrested for an aggravated robbery that occurred in October 2020 and for a vehicle burglary that occurred in December 2022.

DNA evidence obtained during both investigations and tips from the community led to Herrera Jr.’s arrest.

Background and timeline of events:

Aggravated Robbery: In October 2020, an aggravated robbery occurred at the Loaf ‘N Jug located at 3920 East 12th Street. Security camera footage showed a male entering the store and brandishing a knife while demanding money from the register. DNA evidence was collected on scene and submitted for testing.

Vehicle Burglary: In December 2022, a vehicle burglary occurred at a residence in the 1500 block of East 22nd Street. A suspect entered the vehicle and stole items from inside. DNA evidence was collected and submitted for testing.

On February 2, 2023, officers received results from the Wyoming State Crime Lab. It was determined that both DNA samples belonged to David Herrera Jr.

Several days later, on February 9, 2023, a vehicle burglary occurred at the Redwood Lounge located at 2105 East Lincolnway. Security camera footage showed a male subject throwing a hatchet through the window of a parked vehicle and stealing a purse left in the front seat.

DNA was collected on scene and submitted for testing. The camera footage was also shared on the CPD’s social media page.

Shortly after the vehicle burglary, tips from community members assisted with identifying Herrera Jr. as the suspect.

Detectives also received notification that the DNA sample matched the prior aggravated robbery and vehicle burglary cases.

Through investigative work, it was determined that Herrera Jr. was staying in a motel room at Big Horn Motel located at 2004 East Lincolnway.

Detectives completed a risk assessment to help ensure the safety of the community during the warrant service.

Upon arrival at the motel, detectives attempted to communicate with Herrera Jr., asking him to exit.

Other occupants surrendered and were removed without incident.

One of the individuals, Bernadette Herrera, 47, of Cheyenne, was found to have an active warrant.

She was arrested and booked into the Laramie County Jail on the following charges:

Bernadette Herrera: Failure to pay on the original charge of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (2nd offense).

Following several commands, the situation was brought to an end at 12:45 p.m. when David Herrera Jr. surrendered, walking out the front door with both hands raised.

Herrera Jr. was booked into the Laramie County Jail on charges of aggravated robbery and vehicle burglary.

An affidavit of probable cause was later submitted for the vehicle burglary at the Redwood Lounge.

"This investigation is a great example of how our law enforcement team utilizes all means available – tools, technology, and community engagement to solve a crime,” said Chief Mark Francisco. “I commend our team for their perseverance in resolving this long-term investigation.”