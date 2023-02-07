Dr. Jacob Adney was selected for a Fellowship in pediatric cardiology by the Cardiology Division of the Washington University St. Louis Department of Pediatrics. Dr. Adney is the son of Kenneth and Rosemarie Adney of Cheyenne and is married to Meghan (Taylor) Adney of St. Louis.
Dr. Adney graduated from Cheyenne's Central High in 2011 and earned a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry, Magna Cum Laude, Phi Beta Kappa, from the University of Dallas. He attended St. Louis University School of Medicine for his MD and is now finishing three years as a resident physician in pediatrics at St. Louis Children's Hospital. For his Fellowship, he will remain for the next 3-4 years on the staff of Children's Hospital which is operated by Washington University St. Louis .
Washington University St. Louis (WashU) is a private research university ranked among the top universities in the US. It is composed of seven graduate and undergraduate schools with over 16,000 students. WashU Medical School is integral to BJC Healthcare system which operates 14 hospitals in the St. Louis region, including Children's Hospital. BJC Healthcare employs more than 30,000 healthcare professionals with over 4,600 physicians.