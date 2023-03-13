Domenic Bravo of Visit Cheyenne has earned the Certified Destination Management Executive (CDME) designation, the only certification program specifically designed for the destination management industry. The focus of the program is on vision, leadership, productivity, and the implementation of business strategies.
The CDME designation is the tourism industry’s highest individual educational achievement. The program is designed to prepare destination organization professionals to become more effective organizational and community leaders and to identify and respond to the constant change and increasing competition in the industry.
“Congratulations to those who have earned their CDME credential, the tourism industry's highest individual achievement." said Don Welsh, president and CEO of Destinations International. “These leaders are now equipped with the knowledge needed to adapt to and manage the increasing change and competition facing our industry.”
“As the industry’s highest professional achievement, the Certified Destination Management Executive (CDME) program pushes destination leaders to think differently in this constantly changing environment,” said Craig Davis, CDME, president and CEO of VisitDallas and chair of the CDME Board of Directors. “It is more important than ever for senior executives to ensure they have the knowledge and skills to serve their communities in the greatest capacity.”
“Coming from a different Industry right at the beginning of 2020, the Destinations International CDME program was so much more than your typical certification program.” Said Domenic Bravo, CDME, President and CEO of Visit Cheyenne “The content and delivery of information along with templates and toolkits were timely and could applied directly to my community. The icing on the cake was the lasting and critical relationships that have been built with my colleagues from around the world. Destinations International has provided key knowledge that will continue to help my destination thrive for years to come.”