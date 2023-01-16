A Laramie citizen reported a letter (snail mail, not email) with a Canadian postmark from Daniel Tiber. Tiber claims to be from Canada Trust and says that a deceased customer didn’t have beneficiary status and Daniel
is looking for his next of kin. The email address Daniel asks you to contact him with is a parked domain (a website address that isn’t active) and is not part of Canada Trust’s list of website addresses. Apparently, this is a nationwide scam because a Facebook post on the real TD site discussed this same letter: https://www.facebook.com/TDBank/
posts/4726572250774561/.
In looking at the Canadian Complaints Board, the same scam occurred in 2017 but the letter was from Paul Alfred Thomas.
Free phones: Scammers are offering free phones to people in return for handing over their confidential information, including Social Security numbers. They’ve even been known to set up tables outside of businesses and events, targeting seniors and others on low income - most recently in Sullivan County, New York. The phones usually don’t exist. Otherwise, they are likely cheap, old, and used devices. Harvested info is used for identity theft. Brought to you by scambusters.org.
FEMA support: Most recently, con artists have been trying to charge already hardpressed victims for applying for aid from FEMA, the government’s emergency management agency. The rule is simple: If you’re told you have to pay to qualify for FEMA aid, it’s a scam. If you need help, go to fema.gov or download their mobile app for information and alerts. Brought to you by scambusters.org