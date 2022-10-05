The Cheyenne City Council will hold a work session on Friday, October 7, at noon.

The work session aims to receive project updates on the 15th Street railroad experience, Belvoir Ranch, merging information from Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority, year-to-date data, and the previous year’s successes.

The meeting is available to attend in person in the Municipal Building Council Chambers (2101 O’Neil Ave.) and will remain available to watch remotely. A Zoom link is available below and at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. Live video will also be streamed on the City’s Facebook and YouTube pages, in addition to Spectrum local access channel 192.

No public comment will be taken during the work session and no other business will be conducted.

Work Session – Downtown Development Authority and

Visit Cheyenne Updates (October 7 at 12 pm)

URL:https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84633582310?pwd=N2FmQ1lSNU5mOHBJZnh2UWUxT1ZsZz09

Passcode: WS10072022

Call in Access: 669-900-6833

Webinar ID: 846 3358 2310

Passcode: 7564713082