The Downtown Development Authority (DDA) Board has called a Special Meeting, which will occur on Monday, March 13, at 10:30 a.m. via virtual meeting. The agenda and supporting information can be found online at: https://www.cheyennecity.org/Your-Government/Departments/Planning-and-Development-Department/Downtown-Development-Authority
The DDA and the City are working together to allow the City of Cheyenne’s Planning and Development Department to administrate professional and administrative assistance to the DDA’s Board of Directors. This partnership will introduce a variety of additional resources to the DDA.