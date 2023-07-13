The Downtown Development Authority (DDA) Board has called a special meeting, for Thursday, July 13, at 10 a.m., in Council Chambers, 2101 O’Neil Avenue.
The agenda and supporting information can be found online at www.cheyennecity.org/DDA
Mostly sunny in the morning then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms later in the day. High 76F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: July 14, 2023 @ 1:34 am
The Downtown Development Authority (DDA) Board has called a special meeting, for Thursday, July 13, at 10 a.m., in Council Chambers, 2101 O’Neil Avenue.
The agenda and supporting information can be found online at www.cheyennecity.org/DDA
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.