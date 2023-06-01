In November 2022, the City of Cheyenne’s Governing Body amended its open container sales and consumption ordinance within the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) district boundaries, which now permits the possession of open malt beverage and wine containers year-round from 12 to 10 p.m. for adults ages 21 and older.

Possession of open containers within the DDA district boundary is only permitted for persons on foot. Open containers in motor vehicles or other means of conveyance are still strictly prohibited.

The DDA district is specified in Section 2.76.040 of the municipal code and is bounded by House Avenue on the east, Snyder Avenue on the west, 22nd Street on the north, and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks on the south. It also includes a small strip south of the Central Avenue viaduct that is bounded by Central Avenue on the east, Capitol Avenue on the west, Deming Drive on the south, and West 11th Street on the north.

A map of the DDA district can be viewed at www.cheyennecity.org/DDA

Additional information on the amended ordinance includes:

What type of alcohol will be allowed?

Malt beverages and wine are the only types of alcohol allowed under the open-container ordinance. Hard liquor in open containers is not allowed at this time.

What type of open containers are allowed?

The possession of open containers is restricted to plastic cups or reusable containers provided by a wine or malt beverage vendor.

Are glass bottles allowed?

No. Permitted alcohol must be in a plastic cup or container provided by an eligible business within the DDA district. Glass containers are strictly prohibited.

What type of liquor licensees are eligible to participate within the DDA boundary?

Any business within the DDA district boundary that owns a full retail, microbrewery, or winery liquor license is eligible to participate.

Be smart, be considerate.

We ask the public and eligible participating businesses to properly dispose of empty plastic cups and/or reusable containers.

Safety is a shared responsibility.

Drink responsibly, walk in areas designated for pedestrians, such as a walking lane, sidewalk, or crosswalk, and get a ride home from a sober driver, or a ride-share service. Taking these small steps ensures our downtown remains a safe, clean, and fun environment for all.

Where can I find more information about the amended ordinance?

The amended ordinance can be found here: https://www.cheyennecity.org/files/sharedassets/public/departments/city-clerk/ord.-4475.pdf