Dr. Karen Delbridge was recommended to the Board of Trustees to be the next principal of Central High and she was approved during the July 18 Board meeting.

Delbridge has served as Central’s associate principal since 2018, and in that role has taken on the responsibilities of head principal in the absence of former principal Fred George.

She has worked to promote student achievement by providing staff professional development, monitored and evaluated educational programs, performed classroom observations, performed grant writing, worked with the school’s counseling program, collaborated with student club sponsors, and administered personnel policies and procedures.

Last summer, she worked as curriculum development lead consultant for GEAR UP Wyoming.

Prior to joining the team at Central, Delbridge served as the district’s K-12 English language arts curriculum coordinator where she managed five budgets totaling more than $4 million.

She was responsible for program activities and academic content.

Additionally, she developed and implemented a guaranteed and viable curriculum while implementing research-based leadership.

In other roles with the district, Delbridge served as a junior high summer school principal, instructional facilitator and English teacher.

She also taught as an adjunct instructor for the University of Wyoming.

She began her career as an English teacher at Polk County School District in Benton, Tennessee.

Delbridge holds a bachelor’s degree in English with a secondary teacher certification and minor in religion from Lee University, Cleveland, Tennessee; master’s degree in K-12 education from Tusculum College, Greenville, Tennessee; and a doctorate’s degree in education curriculum and instruction from the University of Wyoming, where she also received a K-12 reading endorsement, and K-12 principal endorsement.

The decision to recommend Delbridge to the Board of Trustees was based on a thorough hiring process, which included an interview and recommendations from a diverse selection committee.