Beginning Monday, April 17, drainage pipes will be replaced in the George Cox Parking Facility (400 W. 20th St.). Work will begin on the north side of the first floor, and parking will be blocked off along the entire inner row to provide adequate room to complete the replacement.
Likewise, Thursday, April 20, parking will be blocked, and work will begin on the south side of the structure along the inner row. Tentatively, it will take two days to complete work on either side.
The City of Cheyenne thanks you for your cooperation, and we apologize for any inconvenience.