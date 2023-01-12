The Cheyenne Police Department recently participated in the national traffic safety initiative, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” to help prevent impaired driving.

From December 15 through January 1 officers increased patrols to lookout for motorists under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

The campaign resulted in 10 DUI cases, 181 traffic citations, and 520 traffic stops.

“Initiatives like these are critical to reducing dangerous driving behaviors that can result in vehicle crashes,” said Chief Mark Francisco. “From 2021 to 2022, we saw an 8% reduction in crashes.”

Below are the campaign totals: “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” (12/15/22 - 1/1/23)

Traffic Stops: 520

Traffic Citations: 181

Written Warnings: 4

DUI Cases: 10

New Year’s Weekend (12/30/22 - 1/1/23)

Traffic Stops: 94

Traffic Citations: 34

Written Warnings: 1

DUI Cases: 3

“The holiday season may be over but keeping impaired drivers off of our roadways remains a priority,” said Chief Mark Francisco. “The data indicates that we have successfully stepped-up enforcement, but ideally, we would like to see these numbers decrease, as a result of safe driving habits.”