The City of Cheyenne recently partnered with the United Way of Laramie County to help improve the lives of those in dire need.

We feel that in a world of uncertainty and with today’s economy, it is never hard for any one of us to lose our footing. However, with the support of loving neighbors and friends, one can always find their way back to success.

In doing our part in giving back to the community, our office kicked off this year’s campaign with Wyoming Wednesdays. Every Wednesday, for 10 weeks, staff can donate $5 to our United Way fund, and come to work dressed casually or in his or her favorite sports attire.

From September 7 to November 11, 2022, our team will host different fun events to help support this worthy cause. By joining the local United Way campaign, we are committing all proceeds raised to help build social and economic stability for those seeking a better quality of life.

This past Thursday, our staff had a blast enjoying an array of activities to fundraise more dollars.

Our staff willingly used their lunch hour to play a few rounds of cornhole, purchased snacks and drinks, and donated money to dunk their favorite or least favorite director.

From the mayor of Cheyenne to the city’s fire chief and others in between, employees paid it forward to dunk each person for a nice, cold swim.

“It doesn’t take much to make a difference, and it’s a tradition of our community to always help those who fall on hard times,” Mayor Patrick Collins shared. “So many folks are in need and United Way is doing great work to find partners to meet the needs of people around the area.”

“We realize real change only happens when we work together, and the people of this community always come first.”

A true thanks go to all staff who participated in this fun event and made such a positive impact by giving both your time and money. To live better, we must all work together and live united.

To donate, volunteer, or learn more about what you can do to help, please call (307) 638-8904.