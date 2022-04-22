featured
Eagle Sculpture Installed at Cheyenne Police Department
The eagle has landed!
You may have noticed a new addition to the Public Safety Center lobby, a bronze eagle statue was generously donated to the Cheyenne Police Department by the Caldwell family.
Steve and Pat Caldwell had the piece commissioned in Colorado approximately 15 years ago.
“The eagle was special,” Steve Caldwell said. “The wife and I were moving out of the state and wanted to make sure it was taken care of. We liked the new building [Public Safety Center] and decided to keep it in a place where people could enjoy it and respect it.”
We would like to extend a sincere thank you to the Caldwell family for this spectacular new addition to our building.
