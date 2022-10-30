With just six days of early voting remaining for the General Election, more than 8700 voters—18% of all registered voters-- have already cast their ballots, either in person or by mail ballot. The totals so far surpass those of the same period in the 2022 Primary Election by nearly 1000 voters.
Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee said 65 percent of the nearly 4800 absentee ballots sent to voters have been returned to Clerk where they will secured until counted on Election Day. Voters have until 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8, to return their ballots to the Clerk. Ballots arriving after the deadline cannot be counted under Wyoming law. Voters are also reminded to sign the oath on the ballot envelope before returning their ballot.
The last day to vote early in the atrium of the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W 20th St., is Mon., Nov. 7, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Voters are reminded to bring their Wyoming driver’s license or other accepted identification to register and vote.
For more information on the election, including sample ballots, ID requirements, and more, visit the Clerk’s election page at elections.laramiecountyclerk.com or call the Clerk’s election office at 633-4242.