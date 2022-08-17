The registration deadline is approaching for artists to receive early bird pricing for Plein Air in the Parks.

Plein Air in the Parks is a collaborative weekend event presented this year by Wyoming State Parks, the Wyoming Arts Council, Cheyenne Artists Guild, Arts Cheyenne, and SAGE Community Arts.

This annual painting and drawing competition pairs talented artists with beautiful locations, and offers cash prizes to top participants. There will be two separate Plein Air in the Parks events in different locations – Curt Gowdy State Park (Cheyenne), Sept. 15-18 and Trail End State Historic Site (Sheridan) Sept. 22-25.

To register for the event at Curt Gowdy State Park visit: https://CurtGowdyPleinAir.eventbrite.com

Early bird pricing is available through Aug. 26.

To register for the event at Trail End State Historic Site, visit: https://TrailEndPleinAir.eventbrite.com

Early bird registration is available through Sept. 2.

Early bird registration is $35 for artists. Regular and walk up registration will be $50 following the dates listed above. A reduced rate for college students is available for $15 and a youth division rate for those under the age of 18 is available for $5. Artists will have the option of selling pieces produced during the event at the concluding reception and art show.

The competitions will be judged anonymously. The Best in Show Cash Award will be $1,000, while 2nd and 3rd place prizes go for $500 and $250, respectively.

The public is invited to attend a reception on the Sunday of each event and cast their vote for the People’s Choice Award, a $250 cash award, and to purchase artwork produced during the event. Youth categories will be judged separately and also include cash awards.

For full rules and regulations, visit wyoarts.state.wy.us/wac-program/plein-air.