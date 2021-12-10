The City of Cheyenne Planning and Development Department and Community Recreation and Events Department will make important decisions regarding the new East Cheyenne Community Park.
Visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GFH3KXQ for more information and to provide input.
East Cheyenne Community Park is a 105-acre parcel located at 6017 E. Pershing Boulevard. The property was purchased in April 2020 with Sixth Penny funds.
The City will hold an in-person public meeting in March 2022. For video of East Cheyenne Community Open Space, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tl38xz47hNA
The online survey is at www.surveymonkey.com/r/GFH3KXQ until January 15.