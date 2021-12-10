East Cheyenne Community Space park photo

East Park Community Open Space

The City of Cheyenne Planning and Development Department and Community Recreation and Events Department will make important decisions regarding the new East Cheyenne Community Park.

Visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GFH3KXQ for more information and to provide input.

East Cheyenne Community Park is a 105-acre parcel located at 6017 E. Pershing Boulevard. The property was purchased in April 2020 with Sixth Penny funds.

The City will hold an in-person public meeting in March 2022. For video of East Cheyenne Community Open Space, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tl38xz47hNA

The online survey is at www.surveymonkey.com/r/GFH3KXQ until January 15.

Tags