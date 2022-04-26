The City’s park planning consultants have put together plans showing concepts for future use of the East Cheyenne Community Park. The concepts are based on a previous online survey and a public open house held in March 2022. Let us know what you think! Join the City of Cheyenne Planning and Development Department and Community Recreation and Events Department to make important decisions regarding future amenities at the new park.
Visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/CheyenneMPSurvey2 for more information and to provide your input. The input received will help staff and consultants determine the recreational needs and wishes Cheyenne and Laramie County citizens would like to enjoy at the park.
East Cheyenne Community Park is a 105+/- acre parcel located at 6017 E. Pershing Blvd. The property is bound by Whitney Rd. to the east, Pershing Blvd. to the north, private property to the west and the Union Pacific railroad to the south. The property was purchased in April 2020 with Sixth Penny Sales Tax funds approved by Laramie County voters in 2017 for a community park. The site is now open to the public as a natural open space.
The City will hold a second public open house on Thursday, April 28th at the Saddle Ridge Elementary School Gymnasium (6815 Wilderness Trail) from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Please enter the building at the gymnasium entrance approximately 100 feet west of the main entrance.
The city wants to hear how you would like to enjoy and recreate at the park. The online survey, available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/CheyenneMPSurvey2 is available until Tuesday, May 10th.