The East High Speech and Debate team returned from the 2023 National Speech and Debate Association (NSDA) tournament in Pheonix, Arizona with a long list of awards, including a National Student of the Year finalist and a national expository speaking champion.
East junior Josh Thompson was named the National Champion in Expository Speaking out of 460 competitors in his category. His speech about dad jokes and their surprising power and importance, titled “The Good, the Bad, and the Dad,” moved judges to deem him the best in the nation. The final round recording of his speech will be available on the NSDA website for teachers and students from around the nation to view and study.
East senior Dani Schulz was honored as the second runner-up for the NSDA’s National Student of the Year award, which goes to a graduating senior who has been honored as a District Student of the Year and who best represents the tenets of NSDA’s Code of Honor, which are humility, equity, integrity, respect, leadership and service. Schulz was one of six students in the country that were in the running for the award. She received a $1,500 scholarship and her interview videos will be available on the NSDA website.
East High had three finalists in the Expository Speaking category: Josh Thompson, National Champion; Rachel West, National Runner-Up and Solomon Henderson, sixth place. This is the first time Wyoming had three students in a single final round.
Schulz and senior Rachel West were recognized as four-time National Qualifiers, an honor given to only 132 students from across the nation out of the 8,000 students at the tournament.
Other placings and awards include:
- Ella Goodman–placed 22nd out of 460 in Expository
- Adam Pierson–broke to the first elimination round out of more than 1,000 competitors in Extemporaneous Debate
- Davin Ro–placed 20th out of 460 in Expository and 20th out of 470 in Poetry
- Dani Schulz–placed 20th out of 250 in Drama
- Zcherina Villegas–placed in the top 60 out of 250 in Oratory
- Rachel West placed in the top 60 out of 250 in Program Oral Interpretation and top 120 out of 470 in Poetry
- East High’s World Schools Debate Team (Chloe Fitzgerald, Clara Kerschner, Oakley Simmons, Deacon Steiner and Cristina Welch)–placed in the top 60 out of 180
- Coach Ashley Schulz earned her fourth Coaching Diamond, an award given after five years of coaching student speeches
- Coach Catalina Pedroza earned her first Coaching Diamond