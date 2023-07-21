East High School student Gannon Prince was selected by the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) as a 2023 Children's Congress Delegate to represent everyone in Wyoming and throughout the country who are living with type 1 diabetes.
As part of the Mountain West JDRF Chapter, Prince was the only delegate chosen from Wyoming. Prince made a delegate video, wrote letters and created a scrapbook to share with representatives and senators at the JDRF 2023 Children’s Congress meeting held in Washington, D.C. July 9–11.
Prince was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes (T1D) at the age of 10. He stays active by playing sports and loves to educate people about T1D. The 17-year-old had the important role of informing our country’s top decision-makers about how crucial it is for them to support the T1D community in the search for cures. He also advocated for legislation to support affordable insulin for all those who need it.
Prince will continue to advocate for all who live with T1D and hopes that one day a cure is found. “Every step in research is a step in the right direction and gives me hope,” Prince said.