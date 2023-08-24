On August 24th, at approximately 2:45 p.m., Black Hills Energy experienced a natural gas service interruption due to a third-party line strike at E. Pershing and Ridge Road in Cheyenne.
Black Hills Energy’s technicians are on scene alongside Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR) and Cheyenne Police Department (CPD) crews. Out of abundance of caution, businesses in the surrounding area have been safely evacuated. Vehicles and pedestrians should avoid the location until further notice due to road closures and utilize alternative routes.