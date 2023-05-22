The Cheyenne East Speech and Debate team competed at the National Individual Events Tournament of Champions (NIETOC) in Chanhassen, Minnesota last weekend.

To compete at this tournament, students must qualify through a rigorous process of earning top placings at tournaments throughout the season.

This year, East had 15 students qualify and compete in a range of events.

For the last four years, the NIETOC has been virtual, but this year, what many people call “nationals before nationals” was held in person with the largest number of competitors in the tournament’s history.

East competitors represented the school and city well with multiple outround breaks, (a record-breaking) four national finalists, and a National Championship in Expository.

Sophomore Rosie Zubrod won Expository Speaking, beating out top competitors from around the country.

The East High team will now prepare to compete at NSDA Nationals in Phoenix, Arizona this June.

Individual results include: