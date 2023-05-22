The Cheyenne East Speech and Debate team competed at the National Individual Events Tournament of Champions (NIETOC) in Chanhassen, Minnesota last weekend.
To compete at this tournament, students must qualify through a rigorous process of earning top placings at tournaments throughout the season.
This year, East had 15 students qualify and compete in a range of events.
For the last four years, the NIETOC has been virtual, but this year, what many people call “nationals before nationals” was held in person with the largest number of competitors in the tournament’s history.
East competitors represented the school and city well with multiple outround breaks, (a record-breaking) four national finalists, and a National Championship in Expository.
Sophomore Rosie Zubrod won Expository Speaking, beating out top competitors from around the country.
The East High team will now prepare to compete at NSDA Nationals in Phoenix, Arizona this June.
Individual results include:
- Ella Goodman, 3rd place in Expository Speaking
- Alyvia Hardy, Quarterfinals in Duo Interpretation
- Solomon Henderson, 5th place in Expository Speaking
- Davin Ro, Quarterfinals in Duo Interpretation and Octafinals in Program Oral Interpretation
- Dani Schulz, Octafinals in Program Oral Interpretation
- Joshua Thompson, 4th place in Expository Speaking
- Zcherina Villegas, Octafinals in Original Oratory
- Rachel West, Octafinals in Program Oral Interpretation
- Rosie Zubrod, National Champion in Expository Speaking