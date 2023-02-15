For those curious about the latest technological innovations in ag, the University of Wyoming College of Agriculture, Life Sciences and Natural Resources will lead a seminar at Eastern Wyoming College Thursday, March 2.

“It’s all about cutting-edge technology and how that’s being used to make agriculture more sustainable and efficient,” says Randall Violett, associate director of UW’s Ranch Management and Agricultural Leadership (RMAL) program.

Matt Scott, a precision agriculture instructor at EWC and licensed drone pilot, will present on the use of multispectral drones, spray drones and more. Georgia Younglove, also an EWC faculty member, will share the latest technological innovations featured at the 2023 National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.

Steve Paisley, director of the James C. Hageman Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center near Lingle, will discuss the use of carcass ultrasounds and GrowSafe technology for beef cattle selection.

Additional topics may include block chain application, virtual fencing and cloud-based GPS collar technology.

The 3.5-hour seminar is the third event in a five-part series facilitated by the RMAL program in partnership with community colleges across the state. Titled “Ranching the West,” the series provides relevant, actionable information to Wyoming producers as well as practical learning experiences for students.

The upcoming seminar will begin at 4 p.m. in the Agricultural Technology Education Center on EWC’s Torrington campus. For community members and students not seeking academic credit, the cost is $25 per session. Dinner is provided. To register, visit www.uwyo.edu/uwag/rmal.

Following the event in Torrington, UW will host two additional seminars this spring, available in person and via Zoom. Topics, dates and locations are below. For more information, visit www.uwyo.edu/uwag/rmal.