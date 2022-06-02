The Wyoming Center for Business and Economic Analysis has released its report on the first quarter of 2022. The report indicated the local economy is strong.

Most of Laramie County’s economic indicators had continued success in the first quarter of 2022.

The residential housing market is hitting record high prices in both Cheyenne and rural Laramie County. Oil prices improved during the quarter.

Unemployment rates stayed below 4 percent. Retail sales were up 10 percent over last year. Tourism visitor counts are returning to normal. Commercial air service was suspended in April 2021 to make necessary improvements to the runway, but was back up and running in the first quarter of 2022.

Construction permit counts were higher than this time last year.

Credit union and banking deposits both increased over the year.

Laramie County labor data for the third quarter of 2021 were mixed for the quarter and positive over the year.

Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) data showed an increase in employment and the Current Employment Statistics (CES) data showed an increase in the number of jobs in Laramie County over the year. Over the quarter, LAUS data showed an increase of 1,569 jobs (+3.3%) while the CES data indicated an increase of 1,700 jobs (+3.7%) from the first quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2022. From the fourth quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2022, LAUS data reported an increase of 38 jobs (+0.1%) and CES data indicated an increase of 33 jobs during the same time period (+0.1%).

It is important to keep in mind the difference between the LAUS data and the CES data. LAUS data are based on a survey of households and CES data are based on a survey of employers. The LAUS data indicated more Laramie County residents were working. The CES data reflect a count of jobs not workers and showed an increase in the number of jobs in the county.

The number of unemployed workers decreased over the year and increased over the quarter. The number of unemployed workers decreased from 2,494 in the second quarter of 2021 to 1,792 in the first quarter of 2022 (-28.2%). The number increased from 1,513 in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 1,792 in the first quarter of 2022 (+18.4%). This is a common seasonal adjustment as hiring improves during the peak retail season before Christmas.

Correspondingly, the average monthly unemployment rate also fell over the year and rose over the quarter, decreasing from 5.0 percent in the first quarter of 2021 to 3.6 percent in the first quarter of 2022 and increased from an average monthly rate of 3.0 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 3.6 percent in the first quarter of 2022.

The general level of economic activity in Laramie County – as measured by retail sales – increased 10.3 percent from one year ago. Both total tax collections and tax receipts by local governments increased over the last year – tax collections rose 14.3 percent and tax receipts rose 13.6 percent from the first quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2022.

Oil activity in Laramie County declined from last year – oil production was down 5.1 percent and the number of active wells decreased 3.9 percent. Production was also down over the quarter. Production decreased by over 100,000 barrels per month(-15.3%) and the number of active wells decreased from 484 in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 446 in the first quarter of 2022(-7.9%).

Oil prices, however, increased over the quarter and over the year. From the fourth quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2022, oil prices increased from $77.45 to $94.45(+22%). Over the year, prices moved from $57.79 in the first quarter of 2021 to $94.45 in the first quarter of 2022(+63.4%).

Residential construction in Cheyenne increased over the year and over the quarter. The number of single-family building permits increased from a monthly average of 62 in the first quarter of 2021 to 105 in the first quarter of 2022(+69.4%). Over the quarter, the monthly average increased from 51 to 105(+106%).

Outside Cheyenne, single-family building permits decreased over the year and over the quarter. The number moved from 85 in the first quarter of 2021 to 45 in the first quarter of 2022(47.1%). Over the quarter, the number decreased from 73 in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 45 in the first quarter of 2022(-38.4%).

Annual real estate sales prices continued to climb in the first quarter of 2022. In the city, the average sales price rose from $306,013 in the first quarter of 2021 to $344,478 in the first quarter of 2022 (+12.6%). In the county, the year-over-year the average sales price for homes rose by 22.6 percent, from $455,833 in the first quarter of 2021 to $558,896 in the first quarter of 2022.