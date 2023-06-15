Get to rock out at Edge Fest 2023! Wyoming's largest free music festival is back with an impressive lineup, headlined by the bluesy powerhouse ZZ Ward. Joining her on stage will be Devon Cole, Lauren Ruth Ward, and Emmy Meli, all of whom bring their unique blend of alternative, pop, rock, and country genres to the mix. This year's all-female lineup promises to be an unforgettable experience for music lovers of all ages.

Edge Fest is committed to supporting independent and self-promoting artists, while also entertaining fans with an exciting mix of food, drinks, vendors, and entertainment. The festival was created to bring love and healing to the historic West Edge of Cheyenne, Wyoming and the event is open to all ages with free admission thanks to our sponsors.

ZZ Ward is sure to wow the crowd with her gritty soulful voice and undeniably captivating stage presence. Devon Cole, the TikTok queen, will sweep you away with the rhythms of her beats and the power of her voice. Lauren Ruth Ward's unique style and songwriting skills will leave you in awe, and Emmy Meli will share her catchy tunes and raw lyrics.

Join us on August 26 at Cheyenne's Civic Commons Park for this amazing musical experience. Get ready to dance, sing your heart out, and make memories that will last a lifetime. Don't miss out on Edge Fest 2023!

ZZ WARD

ZZ Ward, the powerhouse bluesy singer and songwriter, is set to blow the crowd away at this year's Edge Fest. With her gritty, soulful voice and undeniable stage presence, ZZ Ward has been captivating fans nationwide since her debut album, Til the Casket Drops, in 2012. Her dynamic blend of blues, rock, and hip-hop influences make her a standout in the music industry. While her musical style is undeniably impressive, what really sets ZZ Ward apart is her infectious personality and ability to connect with fans.

DEVON COLE

Devon Cole is a force of talent, a diva of charisma, and a queen of TikTok. From the moment she started chasing her dream, it was clear that Devon was here to stay. With a voice that can make your heart skip a beat and a style that's all her own, she is focused on self-expression and storytelling, being her authentic self through her art and music. Devon always wanted to be a singer/popstar and started chasing that dream when she found external validation through posting on TikTok. With every like and comment, she knew she was on the right path.

LAUREN RUTH WARD

Lauren Ruth Ward is not your typical singer/songwriter. She's got a voice that can make your heart skip a beat and songwriting skills that'll leave you in awe. Her style is unique, blending elements of folk, rock, and blues to create something truly special. But what's so captivating about her isn't just her music - it's her personality. With a wit as sharp as her lyrics, she's someone you'd want to grab drinks with and swap stories. Lauren exudes confidence in her music, but she's also humble and down to earth.

EMMY MELI

Emmy Meli jokes that she’s been singing since she was in the womb. The soundtrack to her youth included the jazz greats Dinah Washington and Ella Fitzgerald, as well as current icons Mariah Carey and Lauryn Hill. Her music melds these influences creating a sound that is both modern, yet nostalgic. Emmy takes elements of classic jazz, pop, and soul, then filters it through her 23 years of lived experiences as a woman in music, fighting to take up space and carving her own lane. It’s no surprise that she’s behind the modern classic I AM WOMAN that sparked a feminist movement in 2022.