Yesterday concluded the 45-day period of early voting for the General Election.
More than 30 percent of registered voted have already cast their ballots--over 70 percent of them voting in-person in the atrium of the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
87 percent of voters receiving an absentee ballot have returned them to the Clerk’s office where they are secured until Election Day
Total voting early/absentee in 2022 General : 14,545 (increase of 1900 over Primary)
Total voting early/absentee in 2022 Primary: 12,645
Total voting early/absentee in 2018 General: 12,105 (increase of 2440 over last mid-term)
On Election Day, Nov. 8, polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., or until last voter in line at 7 p.m. has voted.
There are seven vote centers available to voters who may cast their ballot at the vote center of their choosing.
Vote centers are:
David R Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd
Storey Gym, 2811 House Ave
Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Dr
North Christian Church, 2015 Tranquility Rd
Laramie Co. Community College, CCI Bldg, 1400 E College Dr
Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy
Pine Bluffs Community Center, 708 Lawson St
Voters can enter their address on the Clerk’s website to find the nearest vote centers on Election Day: https://tinyurl.com/5bt4hnfs
For more information on elections, visit https://elections.laramiecountyclerk.com/ or call 633-4242.
Not registered? You can register at the polls on Election Day.
New registrants and all voters are required to show acceptable identification to register and to vote.
The Wyoming driver’s license is the best identification for both purposes; however, a voter can present a military card, driver’s license from another state, Wyoming student ID, valid U.S. passport, and tribal ID.
The public can view absentee ballot processing from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device: Please click this URL to join. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83293223860
Description: LC Absentee Ballot Processing
Nov 8, 9 am to 9 pm
Unofficial election results will be posted on the Clerk’s election page as they are available. Results are not official until canvassed by the Laramie County Canvassing Board, Fri., Nov. 11, at 2 p.m. in the Clerk’s office.
Debra Lee
Laramie County Clerk