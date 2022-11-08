Yesterday concluded the 45-day period of early voting for the General Election.

More than 30 percent of registered voted have already cast their ballots--over 70 percent of them voting in-person in the atrium of the Laramie County Governmental Complex.

87 percent of voters receiving an absentee ballot have returned them to the Clerk’s office where they are secured until Election Day

Total voting early/absentee in 2022 General : 14,545 (increase of 1900 over Primary)

Total voting early/absentee in 2022 Primary: 12,645

Total voting early/absentee in 2018 General: 12,105 (increase of 2440 over last mid-term)

On Election Day, Nov. 8, polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., or until last voter in line at 7 p.m. has voted.

There are seven vote centers available to voters who may cast their ballot at the vote center of their choosing.

Vote centers are:

David R Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd

Storey Gym, 2811 House Ave

Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Dr

North Christian Church, 2015 Tranquility Rd

Laramie Co. Community College, CCI Bldg, 1400 E College Dr

Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy

Pine Bluffs Community Center, 708 Lawson St

Voters can enter their address on the Clerk’s website to find the nearest vote centers on Election Day: https://tinyurl.com/5bt4hnfs

For more information on elections, visit https://elections.laramiecountyclerk.com/ or call 633-4242.

Not registered? You can register at the polls on Election Day.

New registrants and all voters are required to show acceptable identification to register and to vote.

The Wyoming driver’s license is the best identification for both purposes; however, a voter can present a military card, driver’s license from another state, Wyoming student ID, valid U.S. passport, and tribal ID.

The public can view absentee ballot processing from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device: Please click this URL to join. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83293223860

Description: LC Absentee Ballot Processing

Nov 8, 9 am to 9 pm

Unofficial election results will be posted on the Clerk’s election page as they are available. Results are not official until canvassed by the Laramie County Canvassing Board, Fri., Nov. 11, at 2 p.m. in the Clerk’s office.

Debra Lee

Laramie County Clerk