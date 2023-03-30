Elizabeth Smart, whose book “My Story” recounting her 2002 abduction was a New York Times best-seller, will visit Cheyenne April 6 as part of The Dinneen Writer’s Series and the Laramie County Community College Foundation Cultural and Community Enrichment Series.
“My Story,” recounting Smart’s nine grueling months in captivity, is the story of one of the most famous child abduction cases of modern times. Her captors threatened to kill Smart and her family if she tried to escape, but police managed to safely return her to her family on March 12, 2003. Through the trauma, Smart became an advocate for changes related to child abduction, recovery programs and national policy.
“The personal impact that Elizabeth Smart can have on our students, community members and those in the region make this an exciting opportunity for LCCC,” said Lisa Trimble, LCCC vice president of advancement. “We have had such a high level of interest from our community and from the region, and we are excited that the Dinneen Writer’s Series is able to help us bring Elizabeth to our community to share her story.”
Elizabeth Smart is scheduled to speak at 6 p.m. April 6 at the Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. in Cheyenne. It is free and open to the public. For more information about the event, go to lccc.wy.edu/culturalseries. Those interested in supporting the Cultural and Community Enrichment Series can make a donation online at lcccfoundation.edu or by calling 307.778.1285.
“My Story” contains descriptions of sexual assault, kidnapping, physical violence and drug and alcohol abuse of a minor.