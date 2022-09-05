Laramie Region wildlife personnel relocated a two-year-old bull elk that somehow found itself in the center of town in Cheyenne on Sunday.
The elk was discovered bedded down in the backyard of a private residence on Evans Avenue near Miller Elementary School.
Wildlife biologists aren’t sure how the young bull made it so far into town without being spotted sooner.
Thick vegetation in the yard proved challenging for biologists to dart the elk, but they were eventually successful.
Once the elk was safely immobilized, the homeowners helped Game and Fish Department staff move it to a horse trailer for transport.
The elk was released in the Pole Mountain area west of Cheyenne.