The last day to submit extension requests for Wyoming’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is Friday, June 30 at 11:59 p.m. The application portal is closing because the federal funding for the program is nearly exhausted. ERAP will continue processing all extension requests received before the application portal’s closure. No payments will be made to cover rent, utilities and housing stability services for the months after June. If households have questions about their extension application status, please contact the ERAP call center, which is open 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. The toll-free number is 1-877-WYO-ERAP (1-877-996-3727).
How to apply for your ERAP extension
For households that have already received ERAP funds, applicants can apply for up to a 3 month rent extension. Households will continue to receive payments if they are eligible and approved and funding is available. Read the Extension User Guide