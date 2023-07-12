The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, Laramie County School District 1, F.E. Warren Air Force Base Security Forces, and F.E. Warren Fire Department collaborated to conduct a training day at Freedom Elementary on June 21.
The training was held to prepare first responders in the unfortunate event of an active threat at a school. First responders got the opportunity to experience what to expect in a real-life scenario, and what needs to improve to ensure staff and students’ safety. Volunteer actors participated during the training to allow first responders to practice medical triage on wounded victims.
“The training allows multiple first responder agencies the ability to sync techniques, tactics, procedures, and command and control (C2) requirements in the unfortunate event we ever have to do this live. The end goal is to ensure cooperation and understanding among mission partners, and ultimately save lives,” Maj. Joshua Hight, Commander of the 90th Security Forces Squadron, said.
Hight said F.E. Warren Air Force Base plans to invite LCSD1 staff and students to participate in future trainings. Active participation will allow staff and students to practice useful techniques in case a real crisis occurs at school.