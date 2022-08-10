Alea Adrian of Cheyenne, WY (82001) earned Dean's List honors for the Spring 2022 semester at Emerson College.

The requirement to make Dean's List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester.

Adrian is majoring in Writing, Lit Publishing (4+1) and is a member of the Class of 2022.

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, opposite the historic Boston Common and in the heart of the city's Theatre District, Emerson College educates individuals who will solve problems and change the world through engaged leadership in communication and the arts, a mission informed by liberal learning.

The College has 3,780 undergraduates and 670 graduate students from across the United States and 50 countries.

Supported by state-of-the-art facilities and a renowned faculty, students participate in more than 90 student organizations and performance groups.

Emerson is known for its experiential learning programs in Los Angeles, the District of Columbia, the Netherlands, London, China, and the Czech Republic as well as its new Global Portals, with the first program launching this fall in Paris.

The College has an active network of 51,000+ alumni who hold leadership positions in communication and the arts.