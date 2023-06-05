Retired K9 Hunter was laid to rest on May 30th, 2023 after an unexpected medical issue.

Hunter was 12 years old and served the Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC) and the State of Wyoming with Sgt. Shoopman as a certified United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) from June 1, 2015 until June 1, 2020.

Hunter was rescued from the Midwest K9 shelter along with K9 Porter, K9 Gracie, and K9 Luke before him, as well as K9 Copper and K9 Zeke who currently serve the WDOC.

Hunter lived out his retirement years with Sgt. Shoopman enjoying the sunshine on her porch and being spoiled as he deserved.

Hunter was full of life and served the WDOC for over 5-years before his retirement on June 1, 2020.

During his career, Hunter had thousands of deployments across five prisons, three halfway houses, and 23 probation and parole offices with handler Sgt. Shoopman.

Hunter worked in the community doing home searches for probation and parole, in county jails, and schools where there were no K9s on staff.

His biggest bust involved sniffing out $11,500 in meth, heroin, and fentanyl during a home visit for probation and parole in Laramie County.

His work with the WDOC earned him the “Top Dog” Kyle Hall Memorial Award for Outstanding Narcotic Detection in 2016 and 2019 from the U.S. Police Canine Association’s Region 14, which covers 13 western states.

On behalf of Director Shannon and the rest of the WDOC, we'd like to say thank you to K9 Hunter for his service to the WDOC and the State of Wyoming as well as to Sgt. Shoopman for her excellent handling of Hunter.

Please keep Sgt. Shoopman in your thoughts and prayers.

The Fort Collins PD and CSU Police put together an impromptu procession in honor of Hunter.