Cheyenne Fire Rescue wishes to congratulate Engineer John Bates on his retirement after 24 years of service.
Engineer Bates began his career on April 5, 1999. He proudly served at each station in every part of the city and was eventually promoted to engineer. True to service, Bates continued to invest in his colleagues, as he became a shift trainer for many years.
His experience and professionalism were always displayed as he spent time with others and ran emergency calls. Deputy Chief Dykshorn stated, “John has been an extremely valuable member of our operations over the years. He taught me a tremendous amount about firefighting while being stationed with him for five years. John has even helped facilitate instruction for the last two recruit academies, and I greatly appreciate his passion for learning and growth and willingness to pass on his knowledge of the job.” While his service will be missed by our city, Bates has taken a new assignment with the Wyoming Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety as the southeast regional trainer.
The City of Cheyenne would like to congratulate Bates and extend our thanks for his leadership and dedication to service to the citizens of Cheyenne. We look forward to you training the current and next generation of firefighters!