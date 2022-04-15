Families may already qualify for affordable health coverage

Contact Enroll Wyoming to find out

Many people don’t realize they currently qualify for comprehensive and affordable health insurance and could sign up today. Expanded benefits and cheaper costs can be found by connecting with Enroll Wyoming, a nonprofit that provides free assistance to explore health options.

People may qualify for the Health Insurance Marketplace based on income or recent life-altering experiences like marriage, a new child joining the home, or losing health insurance. This allows Americans to access the Marketplace, where cost savings like tax credits make four out of five health plans as cheap as $50 a month.

People also qualify if their household income is between 100 to 150 percent of federal poverty levels. For example, a four-member family qualifies if its annual income is between $26,500 to $39,750. Find out if you qualify by talking to an Enroll Wyoming Navigator or visiting www.healthcare.gov/screener.

Enroll Wyoming is proud that it is a grant-funded nonprofit and doesn’t have sales incentives or quotas. Our Navigators provide detailed information so families and individuals can make the choices that best benefit their situations.

Connecting with an Enroll Wyoming is as easy as calling 211 and asking for a health insurance Navigator.

This project is supported by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $1.25 million with 100 percent funded by CMS/HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by CMS/HHS, or the U.S. Government.