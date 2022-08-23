Crews with S&L Industrial and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will be placing epoxy striping in various locations around the district starting tomorrow, weather permitting.

Epoxy striping is more durable than traditional striping, especially in high-traffic areas.

Work tomorrow will include mobilizing and minor work in intermittent locations around Rawlins.

The following week, crews will focus on a portion of US Highway 287 in Laramie.

Finally, they will address various locations around Cheyenne, including a section on Interstate 80 near Pine Bluffs.

This will be a mobile work zone with slow-moving striping equipment.

Motorists are encouraged to drive slowly and obey all traffic control.

Avoid passing the heavy equipment where epoxy is still wet, as it can be hard to remove if it gets on a vehicle.

Cones will be in place to help indicate where epoxy may still be wet.

Crews will be working in other areas throughout the duration of the project, with locations varying based on traffic levels, weather, material availability and other factors.

Stay alert for work zones along your travels and plan to give yourself a little extra time to reach your destination.