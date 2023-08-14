The Equality State Policy Center (ESPC) is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Wyoming Tax Facts to educate Wyomingites on all things taxes. Over the next few months, the two organizations will co-host a webinar series that takes a deep dive into Wyoming’s tax structure.

Tax Facts Lunch & Learn

The webinar series, Tax Facts Lunch & Learn, is a free, virtual, public education program that will feature experts, lawmakers, and other stakeholders. Ashley Harpstreith, executive director of the Wyoming Taxpayers’ Association, will kick off the series as the first featured guest on August 30th, 2023 from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM with her presentation Wyoming Tax Structure 101.

The Importance of Taxes

“Wyoming’s tax structure is complex and not something people give much thought to until they see essential or desired state and local programs cut,” said Sue Sommers, one of the founding members of Wyoming Tax Facts. “With the recent attention on property taxes, it is a perfect time to offer education on how the state raises - and spends - funds.”

Taxes fund public services that keep our communities safe, travelable, and educated. They also expose deep political divides and shape much of the current debate around the government's role in our lives.

“ESPC is fortunate to have the opportunity to work with Wyoming Tax Facts and other partners to provide non-partisan conversations around taxes,” said Marissa Carpio, ESPC policy director. “Taxes are the cornerstone of thriving communities. How we raise and spend tax dollars says a lot about who we are as Wyomingites.”

The next Tax Facts Lunch & Learn will be on October 25th, 2023 from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM.