South High social studies teacher Erin Freeman was recently named Laramie County School District 1’s 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year.

She was notified of the award during a surprise all school assembly on May 5 and formally recognized at the LCSD1 Board of Trustees meeting May 16.

Freeman has been teaching for six years in two Wyoming school districts.

In 2016, she became a high school social studies teacher at Green River High School.

She joined South High in August 2019 where she teaches advanced placement U.S. government and politics, We the People, political science 1000, U.S. history, and U.S. and Wyoming government.

“Erin Freeman is my teaching partner and the most gifted young teacher I have met,” South High teacher Dr. Regan Kaufman said. “She is kind and enthusiastic and builds strong relationships with students.”

Freeman holds an associate’s degree with an emphasis in education from Western Wyoming Community College.

She received her bachelor’s degree in secondary education, social studies from the University of Wyoming and earned her master of teaching in American history and government from Georgetown University and Ashland University.

She is a 2018 James Madison Fellow. The James Madison Memorial Fellowship Foundation chooses one fellow a year in each state, and they pay for their master’s degree and a summer of learning in Washington, D.C.

“Erin engages in leadership positions in the school such as being the lead teacher for the U.S. history professional learning community, a member of collective decision making and a coach of South’s We the People Team, who took second place at state this year,” Kaufman said. “She is also focused on being a better teacher often listening to podcasts regarding the content she teaches and staying up on current events.”

Freeman is a mentor teacher for the “We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution.”

In this role, she helps other educators learn the program and competition.

She has built two We the People teams, one in Green River and one at South where she has coached nationally qualifying teams.

“In my classes, I routinely hear that Ms. Freeman is a student’s favorite teacher and I know where that belief comes from; she is my favorite teacher, too,” Kaufman said.

The LCSD1 Teacher of the Year Selection Committee chose Freeman for the award following a rigorous nomination, application and interview process. In all, 10 teachers were nominated and submitted applications.