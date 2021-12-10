Ethan Paiz is a special young man who faces his challenges with developmental disabilities head-on, but he makes a difference every time he goes to work at K9s for Mobility.

K9's for Mobility is a service organization that trains and places service dogs to work with people in the community who have physical disabilities and need some help.

The organization also has facility dogs who work with children in the school system.

Michelle Woerner from K9s for Mobility said working through Zenith Business Services, Ethan spends his time cleaning the yard, playing with the dogs in training, sweeping, and mopping the floors.

Ethan gets paid through Zenith, so there is no cost to the business.

"We get him for eight weeks," Woerner said. They take turns with different non-profits, but he's learning job skills."

She said it didn't take much to get Ethan properly trained and productive.

"He comes with a job coach," Woerner said. "He always stays with him and is responsible for him. The coach makes sure that he's learning the job and doing with he needs to do."

Ethan is experienced as a maintenance man, so his transition was easy.

"The dogs run loose with him when he's outside picking up all their toys, waste, and sweeping the rocks," Woerner said. "They like to run around, and he'll throw a toy when one brings a toy to him. He brushes a couple of dogs while he's on his break. When he starts doing his inside cleaning, the dogs go in their pens and watch him."

Woerther said Ethan is a pleasure to be around.

"He's hilarious," Woerther said. "It's nice to see how our dogs interact with different types of people and to know they're careful with him and not jumping and being crazy. A couple of them like to follow him around a lot. He likes to pet and plays with them."

Woerner said Ethan has become attached to one little dog.

"We have a little dog that lives in a building that teaches big dogs not to mess with little dogs when they are out working for their person," Woerner said. "He loves to brush her and carry her around."

Zenith Business Services recommended Ethan for the position.

"His mother is a friend of a supporter of ours," she said. "The building is named after her friend whose son died. This person's dad bought the rights to name our building, Colter Allen."

Woerner said each Friday; she signs a paper that his job coach completes about how he's doing.

"I sign and tell them what my overall satisfaction is," she said. "On a daily basis, I give Ethan and his coach my feedback. I talk to his mom on the side."

Mom Joelene Paiz said her son loves animals, so K9s for Mobility is a great fit that has helped him grow.

"He definitely takes responsibility for the work," she said. "He goes there, and he knows what he is supposed to do. They have a list made, and he goes right to work and loves interacting with the dogs too."

Joelene is hoping to parlay some of his newfound skills at home.

"He'll come home, and I'll say what did you do," she asks. "He said he vacuumed and mopped, and I say why don't you do those things at home?"

While working with Zenith and K9s for Mobility, Jolene said his social skills have grown.

"He's able to advocate for himself when I'm not with him," she said. "There's a job to be done, and he enjoys it."