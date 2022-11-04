A day to showcase what geographic information systems (GIS) do in the community is coming to Laramie County Community College in November.
Geographic Information Systems Day on Nov. 15 will feature several events celebrating the ways that GIS helps improve people’s lives every day.
“It’s a way for folks to showcase the work that they're doing, how they're using GIS to solve problems for the community, to answer questions and also to promote it and give people who don't have experience with GIS a sense of what it is and what it can be used for,” said Christopher Hair, LCCC geosciences instructor.
GIS is a computer system that analyzes and displays geographically referenced information, according to the U.S. Department of Interior. These systems are able to display different kinds of data on a single map, such as streets, structures and plant life.
The day’s events will include:
- 10 a.m.: Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins and LCCC President Dr. Joe Schaffer signing a GIS Day proclamation at 10 a.m.
- 10:30 – 11 a.m.: Dr. Joseph Kerski will give a presentation on GIS in education
- 11 – 11:30 a.m.: Hands-on Workshop
- 11:30 a.m.: Lunch courtesy of the LCCC Foundation’s Gerald & Jessie Chambers Speakers Series.
- 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., LCCC theater instructor Jason Pasqua will give a presentation about the use of maps in video games and LCCC psychology instructor Ezras Tellanian will give a presentation about drone use in Armenian conflicts.
- 1 – 1:30 p.m.: A second Hands-on Workshop.
- 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.: The Geospatial Expo featuring professionals and educators offering information, displays and demonstrations on how they use technology in their careers.
All events will take place in the ANB Bank Leadership Center in the Clay Pathfinder Building on the Cheyenne campus.
The event will conclude with a free talk at 6 p.m. in the Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium by Tayler LaSharr, Muley Fanatic Foundation Fellow at the University of Wyoming’s Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources, titled “Over Hills and Through Woods: How Modern Researchers Track Wyoming’s Animals” presented by the Gerald & Jessie Chambers Speaker Series. A screening of “Deer 139,” an award-winning adventure documentary that tells the story of deer 139’s migration and a researcher’s attempt to travel the same path, will follow. The evening’s events will conclude with a reception after the film.
Anyone interested in learning more about GIS is welcome to attend the day’s events. The activities planned are designed to help showcase and help the community and students better understand the available in-demand career opportunities.
Learn more about LCCC’s STEM Pathway by visiting lccc.wy.edu/pathways.